Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,000 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $43,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EG. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $310.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $392.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

