Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $OLMA

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,345 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 744,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,686.20. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

