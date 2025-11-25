Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $44,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,085,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $392.89 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

