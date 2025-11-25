Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $35,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $214,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 41,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $212.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average is $229.19. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $695,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,312.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,208.26. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.