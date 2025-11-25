Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 117,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

