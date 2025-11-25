Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,345 shares of company stock worth $169,950,987. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8%

DoorDash stock opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

