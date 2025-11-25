Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after buying an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $48,868,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yum China by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,001,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 781,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,023,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 53.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,372,000 after purchasing an additional 739,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,896. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,731. This trade represents a 17.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $878,397 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

