CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,644,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,950,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,045,000 after purchasing an additional 575,650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen acquired 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This trade represents a 34.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNH opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

