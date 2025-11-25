Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $34,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,228 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,982,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,062.88. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,878 shares of company stock valued at $12,062,177. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

