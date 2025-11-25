Swiss National Bank Has $47.74 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Docusign were worth $47,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,890,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 372.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $427,980.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,187.44. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,992. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.