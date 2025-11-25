Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $48,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 104.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

