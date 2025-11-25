IDEX Corporation $IEX Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $40,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

