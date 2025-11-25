Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $43,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 320.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

