Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $49,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 16.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 379,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4%

ROL opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.Rollins’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $138,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

