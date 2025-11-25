Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $46,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Gen Digital Trading Down 1.5%

GEN stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.