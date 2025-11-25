Swiss National Bank Has $36.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $36,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $946.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.93. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,454,778.68. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,878. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

