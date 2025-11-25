Swiss National Bank Buys 35,600 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $37,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 139.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

