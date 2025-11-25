AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $51,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 95,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AU opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

