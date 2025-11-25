Swiss National Bank Acquires 131,700 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,147,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,321,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,830,000 after buying an additional 208,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

