Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12,031.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $143.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.