Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Semtech Stock Up 9.6%

Semtech stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.71 and a beta of 2.03. Semtech has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,840.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 42.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

