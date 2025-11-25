Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,728 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $41,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,067.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $790.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,075.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.