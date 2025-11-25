Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New $46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,199,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,272,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.