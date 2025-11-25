Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 378.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACHV. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ACHV opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki sold 50,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $146,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,940 shares in the company, valued at $373,584.80. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Braxton King sold 139,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $387,406.66. Following the sale, the director owned 315,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,943.34. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,972 shares of company stock worth $1,084,997. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 56,856 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 898,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

