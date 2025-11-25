TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in B2Gold by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 9.4%

BTG stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.