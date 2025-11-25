TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

NYSE CI opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

