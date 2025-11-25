TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $369,612,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,681,000 after buying an additional 5,136,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,114,000 after buying an additional 4,076,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MCHP opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -150.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

