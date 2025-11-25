TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

