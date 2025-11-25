TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 891,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $2,923,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

