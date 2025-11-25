TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 195,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $666,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Guardant Health by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 price objective on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $865,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,305. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 313,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,996,062 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $111.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

