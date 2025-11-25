Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

