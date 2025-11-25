Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $82.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.62 million. Tuya had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Tuya Price Performance

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.45. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tuya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.49 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 157,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.