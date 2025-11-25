Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,489,175 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8,100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489,175 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

