FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

