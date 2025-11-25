FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,904 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

