Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.000–1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.33. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Titan Machinery by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1,847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 230,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 80.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

