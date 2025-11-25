RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

