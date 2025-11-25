FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HON opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

