RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,840,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,638,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,218,000 after acquiring an additional 268,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 428,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $119.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

