PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA Holdings Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,991 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2,650.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,933 shares in the company, valued at $833,901.95. This trade represents a 34.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PRA Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $592.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $247.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

