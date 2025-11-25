SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 362,172 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

