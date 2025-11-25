RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,250 shares during the period. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 443.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 273,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.