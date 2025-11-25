Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 711.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,536 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.95. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

