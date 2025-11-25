SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 897 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4%

APD stock opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.55 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

