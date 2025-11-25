FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.4% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $534.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

