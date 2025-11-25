SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

