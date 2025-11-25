Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.25 Million Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 995.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 218,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,826,000 after buying an additional 115,229 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

