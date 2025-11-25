Tobam Purchases 10,051 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gimbal Financial boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $319.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average is $215.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

