Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 7,485 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,491.40. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $440,114.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 959,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,777,807.81. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,583 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 79.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

