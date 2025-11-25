RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 242,040 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,399,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

